FIR against principal, 4 others

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh education department has lodged a first information report (FIR) against the principal, two assistant teachers, and a staff member of an inter college in Muzaffarnagar after a dead rat was found in the midday meal served to students and teachers.

The non-government organisation (NGO) that supplied the food was also named in the FIR for alleged negligence in serving the meal on Tuesday, which caused nine students and a teacher to be taken to a hospital for treatment of nausea.

District coordinator of the midday meal scheme, Vikas Kumar Tygai, on Tuesday night lodged then FIR against school principal Vinod Kumar, assistant teachers Sandeev Kumar and Munnu Prasad, staffer Babita (who goes by one name) and the NGO Jan Kalyan Shiksha Vikas Samiti, Hapur.

They were booked under section 269 for negligence likely to spread infection or disease dangerous to life and section 273 , for distribution of noxious food or drink, of the Indian Penal Code, said the basic shiksha adhikari (basic education officer) of Muzaffarnagar, Ram Sagar Pati Tripathi.

The official said the NGO, which has been blacklisted following the incident, was distributing midday meals in about 25 schools in the district.

Sanjay Kumar, president of the Jan Kalyan Shiksha Vikas Samiti, alleged that the incident was part of a conspiracy to malign his organisation, which has been distributing midday meals in schools since January 5, 2019.

“In these 11 months, there has been no complaint about the quality of our meals. This is the first time that such a thing has happened. For unknown reasons, school principal Dr Vinod Kumar was not very keen to take midday meals from our NGO. However, because of our contract, we had to distribute the meal to his school too,” Kumar said.

He said that when people from his NGO reached the school after getting information about the dead rat being found in the food, they found no government official around

“Instead, there were media persons. This shows that the media was informed first and the officials much later. We believe this was done to malign the NGO,” said Kumar.

According to the FIR, rice and lentils were served to the students on Tuesday. After a dead rat was spotted in the bowl of one student, the school stopped serving the meal. Nine students and assistant teacher Munnu Prasad, who is a part of the school’s midday meal distribution committee, were taken to a hospital and discharged after being treated for nausea.

Soon after the incident, UP basic education minister Satish Dwivedi said, “A review meeting will be called soon. These incidents should not happen in the first place. The guilty will not be spared.”