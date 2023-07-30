Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fire at hospital in Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated

ByHT News Desk
Jul 30, 2023 08:25 AM IST

Firefighting operations are currently underway and no injuries have been reported so far.

A massive fire broke out at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Sunday, prompting authorities to evacuate about 100 patients as a precautionary measure. Fire tenders were rushed to the site after the fire broke out in the basement of Rajasthan Hospitals in Ahmedabad's Shahibaug. Firefighting operations are currently underway and no injuries have been reported so far.

A fire broke out in the basement of Rajasthan Hospitals in Ahmedabad.(Twitter / @ishaniparikh)

"Fire fighting teams are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emerge from the basement of the hospital where the fire broke out," police inspector MD Champavat said.

"Nearly 100 patients have been evacuated from the multi-storey building as a precautionary measure," he added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The hospital is run by a charitable trust.

(With PTI inputs)

