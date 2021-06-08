Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fire at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu; no injuries reported yet
india news

Fire at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu; no injuries reported yet

The fire broke out from the structure adjoining the sanctum sanctorum, also known as the Bhawan, around 4.15pm.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Vaishno Devi fire: The fire was doused by 5pm(ANI Twitter)

A fire broke out at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. However, no injuries were reported in the accident till evening.

The fire started from the structure adjoining the sanctum sanctorum, also known as the Bhawan, around 4.15pm. Even as the fire was doused by 5pm it caused damage to a cash counter, officials said. "Some cash and records were gutted in the fire," they said.

The cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit.

Firefighting squad of the shrine swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials said. A video of the incident showed thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vaishno devi mata vaishno devi shrine
TRENDING NEWS

Can you guess how many M&Ms it takes to beat the world record for tallest stack?

Hospital staff go beyond duties, groom Covid patients at Ganjam, Odisha

Paleontologists unearth one of the largest new species of dinosaur in Australia

World Oceans Day 2021: Odisha sand artist’s stunning sculpture wows netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP