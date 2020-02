Fire breaks out at an oil warehouse in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, 12 fire tenders at spot

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 19:47 IST

A fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Madhavaram area of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

At least twelve fire tenders were present at the spot.

Watch: Fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Chennai’s Madhavaram

More details are awaited.