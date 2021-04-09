4 dead, several injured in fire at private hospital in Nagpur: Report

At least four people were killed and several others injured after a fire broke out in a private hospital in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Friday night, news agency PTI reported.

The news agency cited an official saying that the fire broke out at 8.10pm at the hospital in Wadi area of the city. "The fire reportedly started from an AC unit of the ICU located on the second floor of the hospital. The blaze remained confined to that floor and did not spread further," Nagpur Municipal Corporation's (NMC) chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke was quoted as saying.

Uchke said several fire tenders were rushed to the hospital and that it wasn’t treating any Covid-19 patients. "There were 10 patients on the second floor when the fire erupted. While six patients came out on their own, four others were rescued by the fire brigade personnel," he said, according to PTI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted to condole the deaths. Fadnavis added that he spoke to the Nagpur collector and all assistance is being provided.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah also condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi wrote on the mirco-blogging site.









