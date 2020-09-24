e-paper
Home / India News / Fire breaks out at east Delhi’s Aditya mega Mall, no casualty reported

Fire breaks out at east Delhi’s Aditya mega Mall, no casualty reported

The absence of traffic on the road leading to the mall in the morning helped the fire department reach the place quickly and douse the flames

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 10:26 IST
Shiv Sunny
Shiv Sunny
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Firefighters at Aditya Mall, Karkardooma, New Delhi, on Thursday.
Firefighters at Aditya Mall, Karkardooma, New Delhi, on Thursday.(Sourced)
         

A fire broke out in a medical shop and godown located on the second floor of Aditya Mega Mall in east Delhi’s Karkardooma on Thursday morning, the fire department said.

The shop was locked and there was no one inside; no casualty was reported, said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services.

The absence of traffic on the road leading to the mall in the morning helped the fire department reach the place quickly and douse the flames, said Garg.

“We received a call about the blaze at 7.50am. We sent eight fire tenders. They controlled the blaze by 8.50am,” said Garg.

He said that the firefighters had to break open the shutter of the shop to enter and fight the fire. “There was a lot of packaging and chemical items inside, and that led to a lot of smoke. But we have controlled the situation,” said the officer.

The trigger for the blaze remains unknown.

