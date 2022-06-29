Fire breaks out at godown in outer Delhi

A fire broke out at a godown of chemicals used in cleaning and washing shoes in outer Delhi’s Raj Park area around 3.50 am on Wednesday.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said fire tenders rushed to the spot and 26 of them were dousing the flames. No causality has been reported so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read:11 migrant workers killed in Telangana godown fire

Deputy police commissioner (outer district) Sameer Sharma said that prima facie short circuit appears to have caused the fire. “Some chemicals used to clean and wash shoes were stored in the godown. Only the watchman of the godown was present at the time of the incident. Inquiry of the matter is going on,” said Sharma.