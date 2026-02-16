Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi's Inderlok Industrial area, rescue operations underway

The Delhi Fire Services said there was no casualties yet, and the cooling operation was still underway in the area.

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Delhi's Inderlok Industrial area on Monday. A total of 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, following which the was controlled by 2:30pm.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot after a call reporting the blaze was received at 11:37 am, news agency PTI reported, citing an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

"The operation is still underway. If required, more vehicles will be moved," the official was quoted as saying.

Residents near the area said smoke from the fire was visible from a distance, triggering concern among those living nearby. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the DFS official reportedly said.

In a similar incident earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a closed factory in the Khushkhera industrial area in Rajasthan's Alwar district. Seven people were burnt to death in the fire.

Initial reports suggested that the factory had been shut for months, and A large stock of cardboard was found stored, HT reported earlier.

Smoke was reported coming from inside the factory at around 10 am, and within minutes, the fire intensified into a massive blaze. Eyewitnesses said three to four powerful explosions were heard, sparking panic. Gas cylinders stored inside the factory are suspected to have exploded, causing the blasts. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)