Fire breaks out at Thane's NKT College, no injuries reported
india news

Fire breaks out at Thane’s NKT College, no injuries reported

According to officials, the fire department received a call at around 10.30am on Monday, after which officials and a fire brigade unit rushed to the spot with a tanker and a fire engine
A fire broke out at Thane’s NKT College on Monday morning. No injuries were reported. (Praful gangurde/HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 02:18 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A fire broke out at NKT College in Thane, Maharashtra, on Monday. It was doused half an hour after it started and no injuries were reported.

According to officials, the fire department received a call at around 10.30am, after which officials and a fire brigade unit rushed to the spot with a tanker and a fire engine.

The fire broke out in the college’s staff room on first floor.

In a separate fire-related incident in the morning, personnel doused a blaze sparked by a cylinder leakage.

Fire incidents in Thane have doubled this year, according to the Regional Disaster Management Cell, with the fire department receiving a total of 33 calls.

