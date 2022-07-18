Fire breaks out in office of UP advocate general

A fire broke out at the office of the Uttar Pradesh Advocate General, located at Dr Bheemrao Ambedkar Bhawan in Prayagraj, around 5.30 am on Sunday, officials said, adding that the blaze in the nine storey building was put out after 11 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The building is located opposite to the Allahabad high court.

According to chief fire officer RK Pandey, 18 fire tenders, including those from the army, air force, and nearby power plants, along with fire fighting vehicles from neighbouring Kaushambi and Pratapgarh districts, were pressed into service to control the fire.

Pandey said that the fire had engulfed floors 6,7,8 and 9.

Senior police and district administration officials including the zone’s ADG Pem Prakash, IG Rakesh Singh, Prayagraj senior superintendent of police, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, and district magistrate Sanjay Khatri rushed to the spot and supervised the entire operation.

SSP Pandey said that a few firefighters had received minor cuts due to broken glass but there was no loss of life in the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per reports, commuters spotted smoke billowing out of the building early in the morning and alerted the police. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on getting information about the incident, issued orders to expedite rescue and relief work.

A government spokesperson said a committee has been formed to probe the matter.

This committee, under the guidance of the district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri and SSP Pandey will submit a report on the cause of the fire, he added.