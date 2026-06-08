Fire breaks out on an oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers; no casualties, says govt

A fire was reported on board an oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf on Monday, but all crew members are safe, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways (MoPSW) said.

24 Indian seafarers safe after fire reported on oil tanker in Persian Gulf, says shipping ministry(Representative image/Bloomberg)

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Speaking to reporters, Opesh Kumar Sharma, director in the shipping division of MoPSW, said all Indian vessels and crew operating in the Persian Gulf were under close watch.

Providing details of the incident, Sharma said, “There has been a recent report that today, around 1:30 pm, there has been a fire reported on a vessel, MT Marivex, in which there were 24 Indian seafarers.”

The ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation amid recent developments in West Asia and was coordinating with multiple government agencies to ensure the safety of Indian nationals at sea.

"This is the preliminary information which we have received, based on which, as per available information, all Indian seafarers are presently safe," Sharma said.

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{{^usCountry}} Government coordinating with multiple agencies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Government coordinating with multiple agencies {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The shipping ministry said it was working with other departments and Indian missions abroad to monitor the situation and support the crew if required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shipping ministry said it was working with other departments and Indian missions abroad to monitor the situation and support the crew if required. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, our Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy, Ministry of Defence to ensure their safety," Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, our Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy, Ministry of Defence to ensure their safety," Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, while briefing the media on recent developments in West Asia, the ministry said all Indian vessels and crew currently operating in the Persian Gulf were being closely monitored and that all Indian seafarers in the region remained safe.

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