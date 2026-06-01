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Fire rips through fish market in Odisha’s Cuttack, guts over 30 shops, bank

According to preliminary estimates, around 17 fish traders who operated from the market suffered extensive losses

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 04:42 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty
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A fire ripped through a fish market in Odisha’s Cuttack, gutting over 30 shops and damaging a bank branch in the same building. Fire services officials said the blaze, which broke out around 2am on Monday in the Press Chhak area of Cuttack, spread rapidly through the congested market area after a paint godown inside the decades-old building caught fire, allegedly due to a short circuit.

The fire first engulfed the fish market on the ground floor and spread to the upper floors. (ANI)

Traders claimed cash worth between 50 lakh and 60 lakh was destroyed in the fire. Several bundles of notes belonging to traders, and stored for payments and business operations, were completely charred.

The fire first engulfed the fish market on the ground floor and spread to the upper floors, including a Bank of India branch, raising concerns over damage to documents, furniture, records, and other assets. The bank branch was left damaged, though the exact extent of the loss is yet to be assessed.

According to preliminary estimates, around 17 fish traders who operated from the market suffered extensive losses, with deep freezers, stock of fish, and equipment reduced to ashes. Some traders said they had kept cash as banks remained closed and payments to suppliers were due the following day.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Fire rips through fish market in Odisha’s Cuttack, guts over 30 shops, bank
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