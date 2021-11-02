Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Firecrackers ban: Calcutta HC to hear plea seeking implementation of SC order
india news

Firecrackers ban: Calcutta HC to hear plea seeking implementation of SC order

The Calcutta high court had earlier ordered a complete ban on the sale, purchase and usage of all firecrackers, a direction which was overruled by the Supreme Court.
A view of the Calcutta high court. (HT archive)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 07:19 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Calcutta high court will on Wednesday again hear a petition seeking directions for proper implementation of Supreme Court order on the regulations imposed for burning of firecrackers during Diwali, Kali Puja and other upcoming festivals.

The new petition, moved by the original petitioner, comes in light of the apex court setting aside the Calcutta high court order on a blanket ban on the sale, purchase and usage of firecrackers, including green crackers, in the state of West Bengal.

A special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi of the Supreme Court had on Monday said there is no need for a blaanket ban on the use of firecrackers and only those fireworks that contain Barium salts are prohibited.

It had ruled that the high court departed from the legal regime established under the top court’s orders without any material to show inaction on part of the state or collusive approach by the authorities at the ground level.

RELATED STORIES

On October 29, the Calcutta high court had ordered a blanket ban on firecrackers, limiting festivities to only wax or oil-based diyas, to check air pollution amid the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the petitions at the high court hearing had claimed that the blanket ban within West Bengal was “patently erroneous” when the Supreme Court has allowed the use of green firecrackers in permissible limits across the country.

The Supreme Court order was welcomed with a cheer by fireworks traders in West Bengal who make nearly 75-80 per cent of their annual sale, estimated to be around 5000 crore, during this festive season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
firecrackers banned calcutta high court
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Nobody gives them any love’: Rahul Gandhi asks Virat Kohli to ‘forgive’ trolls

Bengal bypolls: BJP's Dilip Ghosh says cops get voting done here  

'Acolyte of Pak deep state': Amarinder Singh quits Congress, targets Sidhu

India, Russia likely to hold 2+2 dialogue this month; defence, trade pacts on cards
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP