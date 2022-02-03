Fired upon while returning from UP campaign: Owaisi

MEERUT: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s car was fired upon at Chhajarsi toll plaza in Hapur district of west Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, the police said

No injuries were reported and one of the attackers has been arrested, said a senior police officer.

The shots were fired when Owaisi was returning to Delhi after conducting a door-to-door campaign for his party’s candidate in the Kithore assembly constituency of Meerut district on Thursday evening.

Owaisi tweeted about the incident. “Two persons fired at my vehicle while I was returning to Delhi after campaigning. My vehicle got punctured and I left in another car,” he wrote.

Owaisi’s convoy had four cars, according to the MP.

“We were at the toll gate and had slowed down when we suddenly heard three-to-four rounds of gunshots. My car also got some dents and a tyre got punctured,” he later told reporters.

“I urge the EC to ensure an independent probe into the incident. It must be known who is behind this incident. It’s also an appeal to the Modi government and the Yogi government,” he added.

Additional director general (Meerut zone) Rajeev Sabharwal said that the two youngsters fired at Owaisi’s vehicle after approaching the vehicle from behind. “A few persons have been rounded up for interrogation,” he said, adding that two bullet holes were spotted on the vehicle.

Senior police officials and Hapur district magistrate Anuj Singh rushed to the spot and checked the CCTV footage of the toll plaza. Singh said one of the attackers was caught by the people at the toll plaza and handed over to the police.

Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police, Gautam Budhh Nagar, identified the arrested youth as Sachin (25), a resident of Badalpur in Greater Noida. “We have directed police team to verify his credentials,” he said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, confirmed that the suspect is from Badalpur. However, he said the Hapur police is probing the matter and he would not comment on the issue.