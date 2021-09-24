Firing at Rohini court, 3 killed including jailed gangster

Two assailants dressed like lawyers shot dead jailed gangster Jitender alias Gogi in Delhi’s Rohini court complex on Friday before police deployed there killed the attackers, said deputy police commissioner Pranav Tayal.

Police said the identities of the attackers were being ascertained even as they are suspected to have been a part of Gogi’s rival gang. Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, who is presently in jail, heads the rival gang. Gogi and Tajpuriya’s gangs have a long-standing rivalry that has claimed over a dozen lives.

“Swift action by the police team in launching counter fire on two assailants who were in lawyers’ attire and attacked...Gogi. Both assailants are dead along with...Gogi,” said Delhi Police spokesman Chinmoy Biswal.

The Delhi Police’s special cell arrested Gogi from Gurugram in March last year along with his three associates, including Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja. Fajja was gunned down at a flat in Rohini this year after he escaped from police custody following a shoot out at Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital when he was taken there for treatment.

On Friday, Gogi was to be produced in the Rohini court.