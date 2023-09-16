‘Firing from Pakistani post…’: Indian Army on third terrorist killed in Baramulla encounter

Brigadier PMS Dhillon, commander of the Pir Panjal Brigade, on Saturday said the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled a major infiltration bid by killing three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri town of Baramulla district. Brigadier PMS Dhillon at a press briefing. (ANI)

Dhillon said while two terrorists were eliminated and their bodies were recovered, the third terrorist was killed but the retrieval of the body was interfered with by the firing from a Pakistani post in the vicinity.

"Based on specific inputs, in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today in Baramulla. Three terrorists tried to infiltrate and were engaged by alert troops. Two terrorists were eliminated and their bodies were recovered, the third terrorist was killed but the retrieval of the body was interfered with by the firing from a Pakistani post in the vicinity. Search operations are underway," the brigadier said at a press briefing.

The Army, in a statement, said the three killed terrorists had attempted to infiltrate through the Hathlanga forward area of Uri at 6:45am.

On being spotted, terrorists opened fire on the Army which led to the encounter and a fierce gunfight started, the statement added.

Giving details of the operation Khanda, the officials said that two terrorists were killed in the ensuing gunfight and their bodies were recovered.

"The army came under heavy firing across the border from Pakistan army when they were attempting to retrieve the body of third killed terrorist," the Indian Army said in its statement.

Earlier Jammu and Kashmir police said that two terrorists were killed and the search operation was going on.

The infiltration bid and the subsequent encounter come at a time when an operation is underway in Anantnag district to neutralise terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in a hilly terrain. The gunfight entered its fourth day on Saturday.

As per officials, two-three terrorists are believed to be engaging security forces in the hilly terrain of Anantnag district.

Sharing a statement of additional director general of police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the Kashmir Zone Police posted on micro-blogging site X on Friday, “Rtd Police/Army officers should avoid ‘Ambush Hypothesis’. It is a specific input based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised.”

The Army has maintained a tight cordon-off in the area, it said. Meanwhile, a soldier who had been reported missing Thursday lost his life in the ongoing encounter, officials said on Friday.

An Army colonel in the Rashtriya Rifles lost his life in the ongoing gunfight in the Anantnag district. An Army major and a deputy superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police also fell to enemy fire in the Kokernag area. The slain senior officers were identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak, and DSP Humayun Bhat.

