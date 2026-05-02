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FIRs against AAP rebel Sandeep Pathak in Punjab days after BJP switch: Sources

While it is not yet clear why the cases have been registered against the lawmaker, government sources said they have been filed under non-bailable sections.

Updated on: May 02, 2026 11:11 am IST
By Ravinder Vasudeva | Edited by Poorva Joshi
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Two FIRs have been filed against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak in Punjab days after he left the AAP and switched over to the BJP, sources told HT. While it is not yet clear why the cases have been registered against the lawmaker, government sources said they have been filed under non-bailable sections.

Sandeep Pathak is among the seven Rajya Sabha MPs who switched to the BJP recently.(PTI)

Amid reports of the FIRs on Saturday, Pathak was seen leaving his Delhi residence. When approached for questions, the Rajya Sabha MP was seen leaving in his car.

“Punjab Police is making efforts to arrest the accused as FIRs have been registered under non-bailable sections” government sources said.

“The team collected samples of discharged effluent, groundwater, and other relevant materials, to ensure strict compliance with environmental safety standards,” a PPCB official had said, as stated in an earlier HT report.

The action was labelled “vendetta politics” by the BJP as it accused the AAP of targeting Gupta because he quit the party. “PPCB raid on Trident reeks of political vendetta…The only fault of Gupta is that he dared to join the BJP for the betterment of Punjab, which has made him a target of the state government,” Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma had alleged.

However, the AAP dismissed the allegation, saying the visit by PPCB officials was part of routine inspection.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

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