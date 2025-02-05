FIRs filed against two AAP MLAs a day before Delhi votes

New Delhi: The Delhi police registered two separate cases against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members of legislative assembly (MLAs) Amanatullah Khan from Okhla and Dinesh Mohaniya from Sangam Vihar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), a day before the Capital went to the polls. Police registered two separate cases against AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan from Okhla and Dinesh Mohaniya from Sangam Vihar (Hindustan Times)

Both sitting MLAs are also AAP candidates for their respective seats. While Mohaniya has been a three-time MLA since 2013, Khan has served as a two-time MLA since 2015.

An FIR was filed against Mohaniya for allegedly “blowing a flying kiss to a woman” during a rally in the Sangam Vihar area, said a senior police officer, adding that the woman accused the MLA of making inappropriate gestures.

“The FIR has also been registered under assault charges as the woman alleged that after she raised the issue, Mohaniya’s associates manhandled her,” the police officer said.

A case was filed against Amanatullah Khan for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) after a video surfaced on social media showing him scuffling with police officials. He and over 40 supporters were allegedly stopped from campaigning on Tuesday night.

“In this matter, FIR No 95/25 u/s 223/3/5 BNS and 126 RP Act against Amanatullah has been registered at PS Jamia Nagar for violating the MCC,” the DCP of South East Delhi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“The case has been filed against Khan for knowingly disobeying an order with criminal intent,” the officer added.