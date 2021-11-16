Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / First arrests made in Manipur after ambush that left Colonel, his wife, son dead
india news

First arrests made in Manipur after ambush that left Colonel, his wife, son dead

These are the first arrests since Saturday’s ambush in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. Eight Assam Rifles’ soldiers were also injured in the incident
Assam Rifles said the two terrorists were arrested in joint separate operations with the Manipur Police in Thoubal and Imphal East districts on Monday. (Shutterstock)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Two terrorists of the proscribed Peoples’ Liberation Army Manipur and Kangleipak Communist Party have been arrested days after five soldiers, including an Assam Rifles colonel, his wife, and their eight-year-old son, were killed there in an ambush on Saturday.

The Revolutionary People’s Front, a group under which the People’s Liberation Army Manipur operates, claimed responsibility for the ambush along with the Manipur Naga People’s Front.

In a tweet, Assam Rifles said the two terrorists were arrested in joint separate operations with the Manipur Police in Thoubal and Imphal East districts on Monday.

Also Read | Northeast separatism: Colonel’s death brings China role back in focus

These are the first arrests since Saturday’s ambush in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. Eight Assam Rifles’ soldiers were also injured in the incident.

The ambush came at a time when the security situation in the Northeast had improved significantly in the army’s assessment, and a planned and gradual drawdown of soldiers was underway there.

It is seen as an attempt by insurgents to re-establish their relevance. Security forces launched a massive manhunt for the insurgents who carried out the ambush.

