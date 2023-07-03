'First attack, then embrace': Kapil Sibal's swipe at Modi over NCP split

Former Union minister Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over the induction of NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, saying "first attack the corrupt and then embrace" them. Sibal also said probably this is "the mother of democracy" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about in his address to the United States Congress.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal(ANI / File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi said the dynastic parties work only for the welfare of their own families.

"They do not have the guarantee of taking the normal family of the country forward. Those who are facing corruption charges are out on bail. They are together with those who are sentenced for scams,” Modi said in an apparent reference to the Patna conclave where leaders of Congress, JD (U), NCP, RJD, AAP and others met recently.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "First attack the corrupt, then embrace the corrupt. First guarantee their investigation, then get a warranty for their support. Investigation in suspension. Henceforth ED, CBI: No tension. Sounds familiar? Mother of democracy at work!"

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that Shinde will soon be replaced by Pawar because the MLAs who were part of the split in Shiv Sena almost a year ago are going to be “disqualified.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The CM of Maharashtra is about to get changed. The 16 MLAs with Eknath Shinde will be disqualified soon as per the Supreme Court's order. This is the reason why Ajit Pawar and others have been inducted," Raut said at a press conference.

Ajit Pawar pulled off a stunning revolt in the NCP on Sunday, triggering a vertical split in the party founded by veteran Sharad Pawar, and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the deputy chief minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON