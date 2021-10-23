First bodyguard, then manager. What papers SRK is submitting for Aryan Khan case

A bodyguard of Shah Rukh Khan visited the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday evening and handed over some documents in a sealed envelope on behalf of the actor, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

A day after, SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani was spotted outside the NCB office. Reports said she also carries an envelope with her and spent an hour inside the office. Both of them refused to talk to the media persons outside the NCB office, the PTI report said.

This comes after NCB officials visited Shah Rukh Khan's house on Friday and sought some documents regarding Aryan. According to reports, the agency sought details of Aryan Khan's bank accounts, medical reports, his foreign tour visits etc.

The agency has not found any drugs on Aryan Khan after he was arrested from the cruise rave party on October 3. The agency has been opposing his bail pleas based on Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats where he reportedly spoke about hard drugs, bulk quantity etc.

Aryan Khan's bail plea will next be heard by the Bombay high court on October 26. The NCB will oppose Aryan Khan's bail plea and hence the agency is reportedly gathering evidence against Aryan Khan. The agency is now checking Aryan Khan's financial transaction to trace any huge expense towards drugs. Reports said the agency is checking the financial transaction of all the accused.

After being arrested on October 3, Aryan Khan was in NCB custody till October 7. Since October 8, he has been lodged at the Arthur Road prison.

All his bail pleas so far have been cancelled owing to the strong opposition of the NCB lawyers. On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan went to meet his son in the jail premises after the authorities started allowing guests following Covid-19 norms. On the same day, NCB officials visited SRK's house and raided Ananya Panday's residence. While the visit to the SRK house was for some documents, Ananya was issued a notice to be present at the NCB office for interrogation.

At least till October 26, Aryan Khan will have to spend in the jail and reports said on the suggestion of the jail authorities, Aryan has started reading religious books as he was feeling anxious. Aryan Khan has been reading a book written on Ram and Sita, ANI reported. Earlier he was reading a book called The Lion's Gate.

