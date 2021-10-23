Aryan Khan case: NCB extracting deleted WhatsApp messages, checking bank details

The Narcotics Control Bureau officials are now going through the financial details of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and other accused in the case to confirm any bulk purchase of drugs, news agency PTI reported. Aryan Khan's bail plea will be heard by the Bombay high court on October 26 which the central agency will oppose. And now the agency is working towards gathering more evidence against Aryan Khan.

The probe team has already collected transaction records of some of the accused from whom `commercial' or large quantity of drugs (which attracts harsher punishment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) had been seized, the official said. The agency is also checking the accused persons' sources of income, PTI reported.

Why Ananya Panday got an earful from NCB's Sameer Wankhede during interrogation

The investigating team is extracting deleted messages and WhatsApp chats from mobile phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets of the accused and checking if they used any other social media platforms for communicating with each other, the official said.

Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats are being used as major evidence in the case against him. In fact, based on his chats, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has been summoned for interrogation in the case. Reports said Aryan Khan asked for some 'jugaad' to get ganja to which Ananya said she will arrange. These chats, as the NCB claims, are from 2018-19. The agency also said that this happened thrice. Ananya has, however, refuted the allegation and said her chat was meant as a joke.

The NCB claimed though no drugs were found on Aryan Khan on October 2 when the rave party was raided, Aryan Khan is not new to drugs. Based on his WhatsApp chats, the agency claimed that he was in touch with suppliers and even talked about the bulk quantity of drugs.

Aryan in his bail plea to the high court said his WhatsApp chats were being misinterpreted by the agency and he has been implicated in the case.

After being arrested on October 3, Aryan Khan spent the first few days at the NCB custody and then since October 8, he has been at the Arthur Road jail. All his previous bail pleas have been rejected.