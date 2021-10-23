Why Ananya Panday got an earful from NCB's Sameer Wankhede during interrogation

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday reportedly was pulled up bt Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Friday, the second day of her questioning in connection with the Aryan Khan drugs case. An ANI report said that Wankhede gave the actor an earful for arriving late at the NCB office on both days.

"You were asked to come at 11.00 am and you are arriving now. Officers are not sitting here, waiting for just you..... This is not your production house, this is the office of a central agency. Come at the time you are called at," sources quoted Wankhede as saying, the news agency reported.

Ananya Panday says she never consumed drugs, chat with Aryan was joke: Reports

The central agency summoned the actor on October 21 as it raided the actor's house and seized her laptop and mobile. The actor was asked to report at the NCB office at around 2pm. Accompanied by father, actor Chunky Panday, Ananya reached the NCB office at around 4 pm. The interrogation went on for two hours. According to reports, the questioning was not completed as there was a shortage of time and generally the central agency does not question a woman beyond 6pm. Ananya was asked to be present on Friday as well. While the central agency asked her to be present at 11am, the actor managed to reach the NCB office at around 2pm. On the second day, Ananya was questioned for four hours and was asked to be present again on Monday.

Reports said Sameer Wankhede who has the reputation of being a taskmaster did not overlook the actor's lack of punctuality and told her off that she kept central government officials waiting for hours. NCB is not a production house, Wankhede reportedly told Ananya.

Ananya's name has come up in the case as the NCB claimed that the actor might have arranged drugs for Aryan Khan on three occasions. The agency only has Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats as evidence and no other proof against Ananya that she actually knows any dealer or consumes drugs. Ananya has reportedly refuted the allegation and told NCB that the chat was meant as a joke. She has never consumed drugs in her life, she reportedly said.