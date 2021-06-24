First case of Delta Plus variant detected in J&K has recovered

The first case of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus detected in Jammu and Kashmir has recovered, principal and dean of Jammu Government Medical College (GMC) Shashi Sudhan Sharma said on Thursday.

The Delta Plus variant has been classified as a variant of concern.

“It was a health care worker but he has recovered now. He had tested positive for Delta Plus variant, but he has recovered completely,” she said.

The case was reported from Katra, she said, which serves as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills.

The patient, a 39-year-old man, is an employee of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. “The employee was posted at Himkoti en route the cave shrine. He had been on leave. Before resuming his duties, he was tested for Covid-19. His reports returned positive for the suspected Delta Plus variant. He has mild symptoms and the Reasi district magistrate Charandeep Singh has been informed,” a shrine board official had said earlier.

Reasi deputy magistrate didn’t respond to repeated calls by HT.