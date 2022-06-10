Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
First family pays obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

President Ram Nath Kovind prayed for the country’s peace and prosperity at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, nestled amid Trikuta hills in Katra
President Ram Nath Kovind was accompanied by J&K lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. (ANI)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 08:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind on Friday paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, nestled amid Trikuta hills in Katra.

The President was accompanied by Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha.

“President Ram Nath Kovind reached Katra around 9am on Friday. He was accompanied by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, divisional commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and other senior officials. President Kovind prayed for peace, and prosperity in the country,” said an official.

After paying obeisance at the cave shrine, the president visited Bhairon Ghati to pay obeisance at the Bhairon Baba Temple.

Kovid had last visited the cave shrine in 2018.

The president was also honoured by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Special security arrangements were made for the President’s visit.

In view of the president’s visit, the helicopter service for pilgrims from Katra to Sanji Chhat was suspended for some time.

