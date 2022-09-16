Home / India News / First look of Namibian cheetahs scheduled to arrive at Gwalior tomorrow

First look of Namibian cheetahs scheduled to arrive at Gwalior tomorrow

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 10:26 AM IST

Earlier, it was decided that the Boeing carrying them from Namibia will land at Jaipur and from Jaipur, they will be flown to the Kuno National Park.

In the video, three of the eight can be seen roaming in an open field before they embark on the journey that India is looking forward to.
In the video, three of the eight can be seen roaming in an open field before they embark on the journey that India is looking forward to.
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the first look of the cheetahs all set to fly to India today was revealed. In the video, three of the eight can be seen roaming in an open field before they embark on the journey that India is looking forward to. In a change of plan, the cheetahs will now arrive straight at Gwalior instead of Jaipur on Saturday, which is also PM Modi's birthday.

Earlier, it was decided that the Boeing carrying them from Namibia will land at Jaipur and from Jaipur, they will be flown to the Kuno National Park.

PM Modi will release them in the national park amid much fanfare for these will be the first cheetahs in the country after almost 70 years.

Also Read | Bringing the cheetah back is a bold idea

Cheetah Project Chief and Member Secretary National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) SP Yadav said the Prime Minister will release two cheetahs from enclosure number one and after that about 70 meters away, which is the second enclosure PM will release another cheetah. The remaining Cheetahs will be released in their respective quarantine areas made for them.

The Boeing will come directly to India without refuelling. Along with crew members, there will be some veterinary doctors, wildlife experts, cheetah experts and three Indian scientists, doctors and officers on the plane.

"Radio collar has been installed in all the cheetahs and will be monitored through satellite. Apart from this, there will be a dedicated monitoring team behind each cheetah who will keep monitoring location for 24 hours," Yadav said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cheetah namibia
cheetah namibia

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out