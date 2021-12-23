First sacrilege, now blast: Kejriwal slams ‘pre-poll conspiracies’ in Punjab

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the loss of life in an explosion that occurred on the premises of the Ludhiana district court earlier in the. In a video message, Kejriwal said that some people are disturbing the atmosphere of Punjab before the Assembly elections.

“I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. A few days back, a sacrilege bid took place at the Golden Temple. And today, this explosion occurred in Ludhiana. Such a conspiracy happens every time before elections. Last time, an explosion took place in Maur,” Kejriwal added.

The convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that is trying to regain lost ground in the poll-bound state said some people are unable to accept the unity of three crore people of Punjab.

A man died while five others were injured in the explosion that happened inside the washroom on the second floor of the Ludhiana district court around 12.22pm.

Ludhiana Police commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar said the deceased was either carrying the bomb or was very close to it. “A team of the National Security Guard (NSG) was called to the explosion site,” Bhullar added.

Later in the day, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi met the injured persons who are undergoing treatment at a hospital in stable condition.

"An investigation is underway. Some people want to create disturbance in Punjab. The government is on alert. A person died and five got injured in the incident," Channi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The chief minister said earlier that some anti-national elements were doing such acts as assembly elections are nearing in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Union home ministry has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government regarding the explosion. The state government has also been ordered to share information with the Centre about the findings of the initial investigation.