The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is likely to begin around June 15, sources said Friday. First session of 18th Lok Sabha likely to commence around June 15: Report(AP)

The first session will commence in the third week of June with the oath-taking by the newly elected candidates as members of the House, the sources said, adding the oath-taking is likely to continue for two days, following which a new Speaker will be elected.

The next day, the president will address a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, thus formally inaugurating the session, the sources added.

The final call on the dates of the session will be taken by the new Union Cabinet. During the session, Prime Minister Modi will also introduce members of his Council of Ministers to both the Houses.

The session is likely to conclude on June 22.

The Cabinet is likely to meet soon after the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The 17th Lok Sabha was dissolved on June 5 by President Droupadi Murmu on the advice of the Union Cabinet.

Murmu appointed Modi as the prime minister-designate on Friday after BJP chief J P Nadda handed her a letter on Modi's election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and NDA leaders submitted their letters of support.

The BJP won 240 seats in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, falling short of the halfway mark in the 543-member House, but the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) together won 293 seats, which is a comfortable majority.