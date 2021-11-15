Tribal society ignored as those in power since independence priortised politics: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it was for the first time since Independence that the culture of the tribal society and its contribution towards freedom struggle and nation-building was being proudly honoured and remembered.

He said very little was known about the tribal society because those who governed the nation for decades after independence prioritised their selfish politics. “For decades the tribals' culture and capability were ignored, even after comprising around 10 per cent of India's population. Their issues, education and health meant nothing for them,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The PM was addressing a gathering after paying floral tribute to legendary freedom fighter from the tribal community Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary at Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan in Bhopal. “Today, India is celebrating its first 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas,” Modi said.

He further said some people were surprised when discussion on tribal society's contribution towards nation-building came up. “They cannot believe that it had a big role in strengthening India's culture. It is because the nation was either never told about it, was kept in the dark or very limited info was given on it,” said the PM, who is also scheduled to inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station that was previously known as Habibpur station.

He said development work was taking place in 100 aspirational districts which remained backward during earlier regimes.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said neither the British nor the Congress had given Rani Kamlapati, a Gond queen, the appropriate status in history.

“It was PM Modi who renamed Habibganj Railway Station after Rani Kamlapati,” he said.

He further hit out at the Congress that it said questioned the organisation of the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan. “They say it is a waste of money. Some people, who used to say the BJP government is anti-tribal, are going to court. Now, they are perturbed. They spend crores on hero-heroines, on events like IIFA,” Chouhan said.