First Vande Bharat Sleeper train to run on Guwahati-Kolkata route: Check route, fare, launch date
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the development on Thursday, adding that PM Modi will flag off the inaugural service in the coming days.
Indian Railways has completed the testing, trials and safety certification of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, with the first service set to run between Guwahati and Kolkata. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the development on Thursday, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural service in the coming days.
Speaking on the inauguration, Vaishnaw said that the launch of the first Vande Bharat is set to take place in the next 15-20 days.
Addressing a press conference, the minister said the new sleeper version marks the next phase in the evolution of Vande Bharat trains. He noted that the chair car variant had received an overwhelming response, leading to widespread demand for next-generation trains across the country, PTI reported.
Also read| Vande Bharat train on track for Bengaluru-Mangaluru route, says minister
The Vande Bharat Sleeper has been designed for long-distance journeys of more than 1,000 kilometres. It is aimed at providing faster, safer and more comfortable overnight travel. The train features upgraded suspension, modern sleeper coaches and advanced safety systems to improve passenger comfort during long journeys.
Vaishnaw said the fare for the Guwahati–Howrah route has been fixed at around ₹2,300 for 3AC. The 2AC fare is expected to be about ₹3,000, while First AC is proposed at nearly ₹3,600. He highlighted that airfares on the same route often range between ₹6,000 and ₹10,000, making the sleeper train a more affordable option.
Also read| Vande Bharat Sleeper train clocks 180 kmph between Kota Nagda section, Ashwini Vaishnaw shares video: Watch
Reportedly, around 12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will be inducted into the railway network by the end of this year, with faster expansion planned next year.
The train recently cleared its final high-speed trial under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety on the Kota–Nagda section. During the trial, it reached a top speed of 180 kmph. Various parameters, including braking, ride stability, vibration, safety systems and emergency response, were tested and found satisfactory.
The 16-coach sleeper rake has been developed for long-distance travel and includes modern amenities such as comfortable berths, automatic doors, modern toilets, CCTV surveillance, fire detection systems, digital information displays and energy-efficient technologies. Safety features include the KAVACH system, crashworthy couplers, improved fire protection, emergency communication units and special facilities for Divyangjan passengers.
The successful trial clears the way for the rollout of Vande Bharat Sleeper services, reinforcing Indian Railways’ focus on safety, innovation and indigenous manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
(With PTI inputs)