First Vande Bharat Sleeper train to run on Guwahati-Kolkata route: Check route, fare, launch date

Indian Railways has completed the testing, trials and safety certification of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, with the first service set to run between Guwahati and Kolkata. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the development on Thursday, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural service in the coming days. The Vande Bharat Sleeper has been designed for long-distance journeys of more than 1,000 kilometres.

Speaking on the inauguration, Vaishnaw said that the launch of the first Vande Bharat is set to take place in the next 15-20 days.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the new sleeper version marks the next phase in the evolution of Vande Bharat trains. He noted that the chair car variant had received an overwhelming response, leading to widespread demand for next-generation trains across the country, PTI reported.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper has been designed for long-distance journeys of more than 1,000 kilometres. It is aimed at providing faster, safer and more comfortable overnight travel. The train features upgraded suspension, modern sleeper coaches and advanced safety systems to improve passenger comfort during long journeys.