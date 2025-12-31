Search
Wed, Dec 31, 2025
Vande Bharat train on track for Bengaluru-Mangaluru route, says minister

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 03:11 pm IST

The completion of electrification work on the ghat section paves the way for a new Vande Bharat Express service between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

Bengaluru commuters heading to the coast may soon enjoy a faster and far more comfortable rail journey, with a Vande Bharat Express likely to connect the city to Mangaluru in the near future.

The long-awaited service between Bengaluru and Mangaluru aims to enhance travel for business and leisure. (HT File Photo)
Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna has hinted that the much-awaited semi-high-speed train service is finally on track, raising hopes among travellers who regularly commute between Bengaluru and the coastal hub. He confirmed that the proposed Vande Bharat service is planned on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route, a long-pending demand for both business and leisure travellers from the state capital.

Taking to social media late Monday night, Somanna said the wait was almost over for the Mangaluru region, saying that the iconic Vande Bharat trains could soon be seen running through Karnataka’s scenic Western Ghats. “The time is near when the Vande Bharat train, which has been a long-standing demand of the people of the Mangalore region, will start running,” he posted.

A key development clearing the path for the new service is the completion of electrification work on the challenging 55-km ghat section between Sakaleshpura and Subrahmanya Road, reported news agency PTI.

Calling it a major infrastructure milestone, Somanna said the electrification enables full electric traction on the route, making train operations cleaner, quicker, and more energy-efficient. The upgrade also strengthens the rail network between Bengaluru and coastal Karnataka.

Interestingly, the minister’s announcement came in response to a social media post by former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, who had once again flagged the long-standing demand for a Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
Vande Bharat train on track for Bengaluru-Mangaluru route, says minister
AI Summary AI Summary

Bengaluru commuters can expect a Vande Bharat Express service to Mangaluru soon, following the completion of electrification on the 55-km ghat section, enhancing train operations. Union Minister V Somanna confirmed this long-awaited connection, which aims to improve travel for both business and leisure. The upgrade strengthens the rail network between Bengaluru and coastal Karnataka.