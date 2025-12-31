Women's squad, intensive checks: How India is boosting security ahead of New Year celebrations

With the New Year celebration around the corner, police forces across the country are taking security measures to curb any possible public disorder or safety issues. Delhi Police personnel are deployed at Connaught Place’s Inner Circle as part of heightened security arrangements ahead of New Year celebrations(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

Additional police forces have been deployed across major hotspots, and advanced technology will be used to monitor the crowd during peak hours of celebrations. Cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru will see additional security measures.

3,000 police personnel, 50 checkpoints across Delhi

Delhi police has also intensified efforts to curb public disorder during the New Year celebration, including cases of drunk driving, motorcycle stunts or traffic violations.

Around 3,000 police personnel have been reportedly deployed across the city, news agency ANI reported. Along with this, over 50 checkpoints have been set up to curb traffic violations and conduct a drunk driving test using breath analysers. These checkpoints have been set up at strategic locations.

“We have deployed static and mobile patrol teams at various locations,” Joint Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jain told ANI.

The officials also said that they have identified around 60 party zones and hotspots, including malls, markets and nightclubs, where intensive checks will be undertaken.

Further, control rooms have also been set up with the aim of preventing violations. Police teams have been instructed to remain highly visible on roads to handle violations and reassure the public

Also read: Statewide vigil on 243 forts for New Year’s Eve | Hindustan Times

Specialised women's squad deployed in Bengaluru

Similar security arrangements were recorded in Karnataka's Bengaluru, where deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that over 20,000 police personnel have been deployed. This also includes specialised women squads, Shivakumar posted on X.

He also wrote that modern technology will be used in monitoring crowds and traffic violations.

Earlier, the Police Commissioner of the city, Seemant Kumar Singh, along with senior officers, inspected the final preparedness.

Heat map technology has also been introduced in the state for crowd monitoring in major hotspots. Quick response teams, traffic police and emergency services have reportedly been put on alert.

Further, to ensure smooth travel, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has also announced special bus services. Buses will run for an extended time till 2:00 am on January 1.

Also read: Planning to go out for New Year party in Bengaluru? There are rules. Details inside | Bengaluru

Kolkata to see security arrangements around metro stations

Another major city which sees New Year's Eve celebrations, Kolkata, has also been put under the radar. Security arrangements have reportedly been strengthened at key stations, including 6 in the North-South corridor.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been deployed to regulate passenger movement during peak hours. Stations including Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan and Rabindra Sadan will see extensive security measures, reports said.

At Park Street metro station, additional women RPF officers will be deployed. Queue managers and ropes will be used to control crowd movement.

Also read: No pass, no entry: CP off-limitsfor most cars on New Year’s Eve | Latest News Delhi

Massive security force in Mumbai

Over 17,000 personnel have been deployed under elaborate security arrangements. New Year celebrations are likely to continue in the city till the early hours of Thursday.

A senior police officer told PTI that a massive security force comprising 10 Additional Commissioners, 38 Deputy Commissioners, 61 Assistant Commissioners and 2,790 police officers will be deployed.

Further, the Mumbai police have urged citizens to use helpline numbers 100 and 112 in case of emergencies. They also launched an enforcement campaign to ensure the safety of residents during New Year's celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies)