Wed, Dec 31, 2025
Statewide vigil on 243 forts for New Year’s Eve

ByDheeraj Bengrut 
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 07:44 am IST

The initiative is coordinated by the Gadkille Sanvardhan Pratishthan (Forts Conservation Foundation) with support from local authorities and volunteers.

Pune: To protect Maharashtra’s historical forts during New Year celebrations, the state government and heritage conservation groups have launched a campaign called “Strict Vigil on 243 Forts.” From December 31, 2025, to January 1, 2026, security and monitoring will be in place at 243 forts across the state. 

The initiative is coordinated by the Gadkille Sanvardhan Pratishthan (Forts Conservation Foundation) with support from local authorities and volunteers.

Maharashtra’s forts, key symbols of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy, have been subject to damage in recent years during New Year festivities. Issues such as alcohol consumption, vandalism, littering, and unauthorised gatherings have led to significant harm, prompting the need for protective measures.

Under the campaign, volunteers, local Shivpremis, and citizens will monitor the forts in coordination with gram panchayats, police, forest officials, and the archaeology department. The focus will be on preventing alcohol use, defacement, and littering, with swift action taken against those who violate these rules.

Public awareness will be a key aspect of the campaign. Visitors will be educated on the historical importance of the forts, the need to preserve them, and the importance of cleanliness. The initiative will also promote plastic-free zones and encourage responsible celebrations.

Heritage activists stress the importance of public participation for long-term conservation. By combining vigilance with education, the campaign aims to foster a sense of responsibility among citizens to preserve Maharashtra’s forts for future generations.

Yogesh Sonawane, founder of the Forts Conservation Foundation, said, “Forts are not picnic spots; they are living symbols of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ideals and the identity of Maharashtra. Through this campaign, we seek to raise awareness about the responsibility to preserve these invaluable monuments.”

