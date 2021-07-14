First-ever study to check human anthrax cases underway in Odisha’s Koraput

Bhubaneswar’s Regional Medical Research Centre has started a study across 14 blocks in Odisha’s Koraput for coordinated interventions to check animal-to-human transmission of anthrax. The study is likely to be completed by end of next year. It will test the effectiveness of public health interventions to check the disease transmission in Koraput, the epicentre of anthrax in Odisha. Of the 30 districts of Odisha, 19 are reported as endemic for human anthrax. In all 19 districts, anthrax was diagnosed among livestock. In four districts—Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, and Sundergarh—human anthrax cases were reported. Among the three types of anthrax, the cutaneous form was most common across the state.

Koraput has accounted for 300 human anthrax cases and 10 deaths over the last six years. Around 1,208 cases and 436 deaths were reported during the period.

Anthrax is a zoonotic disease that affects the lungs, intestines, and skin. It is considered fatal if patients are not diagnosed early and treated promptly with antibiotics. The disease can transmit from animals to humans.

“In the study, we will use a package of interventions to show which one works better to eliminate human anthrax cases as elimination of animal anthrax cases is difficult as it is difficult to control animals. Human anthrax can be eliminated through behavioural change, awareness, regular vaccination of animals. We will see if we vaccinate animals properly and cut down the cases,” said Debadutta Bhattacharya, one of the scientists involved in the study.

Bhattacharya said anthrax is endemic in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh and that this is the first such study.

Conventional butchering practices, unsafe handling and disposal of the contaminated carcasses, and poor vaccination coverage are seen among the main reasons behind anthrax outbreaks in Odisha’s tribal districts. In the Kashipur block of Rayagada district, dead-cattle meat is also consumed, which is also among the causes of the infections.

Bhattacharya said they plan to enrol 2,640 adults across 112 villages in Koraput for the study and provide capacity building training on awareness. “We would establish a state-level laboratory for timely diagnosis and management of human anthrax cases. Surveillance network will be strengthened to track the cases in early-stage and risk zoning will be done for focused surveillance in endemic areas.”