Fit India Movement 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi to launch ‘Fit India Movement’ shortly

Fit India Movement 2019 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch “Fit India Movement” at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi today to celebrate National Sports Day.
10:12 am IST
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju addresses the Nation
10:05 am IST
PM Modi arrives at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium
9:10 am IST
‘I appeal to everyone join this fitness movement,’ tweets Rajnath Singh
9:00 am IST
PM Narendra Modi to launch ‘Fit India Movement’ at 10 am today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch “Fit India Movement” at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on National Sports Day at 10 am today. The aim of the programme is to encourage all the citizens of the nation to inculcate a culture of fitness. The Prime Minister will also administer a fitness pledge in his address, inviting all Indians to join in.
On the last episode of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ , the PM had announced the launch of the campaign and had indicated that the fitness programme will have fixed goals.
Several national sports icons including World Badminton champion PV Sindhu, sprinter Hima Das along with celebrated wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have supported the campaign.
PM is a well known supporter of Yoga and has in the past attributed his fitness to regular yoga and breathing exercises.
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju addresses the Nation on National Sports Day at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.
PM Narendra Modi arrives at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium for the launch of ‘Fit India Movement’.
‘I appeal to everyone to join this fitness movement and make a ‘Fitter & Better India’,’ defence minister Rajnath Singh tweets about Modi’s ‘Fit India Movement’.
I am also happy to know that the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi himself is going to launch the #FitIndiaMovement today to mark the National Sports Day. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 29, 2019
I appeal to everyone to join this fitness movement and make a ‘Fitter & Better India’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Fit India Movement’ at 10 am today at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi today to celebrate National Sports Day.
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will launch #FitIndiaMovement on 29 August 2019 at 10 am in New Delhi.— BJP (@BJP4India) August 28, 2019
