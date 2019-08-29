Fit India Movement 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi to launch ‘Fit India Movement’ shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch “Fit India Movement” at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on National Sports Day at 10 am today. The aim of the programme is to encourage all the citizens of the nation to inculcate a culture of fitness. The Prime Minister will also administer a fitness pledge in his address, inviting all Indians to join in.

On the last episode of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ , the PM had announced the launch of the campaign and had indicated that the fitness programme will have fixed goals.

Several national sports icons including World Badminton champion PV Sindhu, sprinter Hima Das along with celebrated wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have supported the campaign.

PM is a well known supporter of Yoga and has in the past attributed his fitness to regular yoga and breathing exercises.

10:12 am IST Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju addresses the Nation Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju addresses the Nation on National Sports Day at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.





10:05 am IST PM Modi arrives at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium PM Narendra Modi arrives at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium for the launch of ‘Fit India Movement’.





9:10 am IST ‘I appeal to everyone join this fitness movement,’ tweets Rajnath Singh ‘I appeal to everyone to join this fitness movement and make a ‘Fitter & Better India’,’ defence minister Rajnath Singh tweets about Modi’s ‘Fit India Movement’. I am also happy to know that the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi himself is going to launch the #FitIndiaMovement today to mark the National Sports Day.



I appeal to everyone to join this fitness movement and make a ‘Fitter & Better India’. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 29, 2019



