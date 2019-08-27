PM Modi meets PV Sindhu, calls her ‘India’s pride’ after BWF World Championships gold

other-sports

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with ace shuttler PV Sindhu after the latter won a historic gold at BWF World Championships in Basel. Sindhu thumped Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in the final to become the first Indian to claim a gold at the showpiece. Sindhu was accompanied by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and national coach Pullela Gopichand during the meeting.

Also Read: Exclusive | Tokyo not far but want to enjoy this: PV Sindhu

PM Modi met with the star Indian shuttler on Tuesday and the images of the special meet were uploaded on social media. His post read: “India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1 . Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours.”

India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory!



Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/4WvwXuAPqr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2019

Following her historic victory, Sindhu spoke exclusively to Hindustan Time and stated it was a much-awaited win for her. Sindhu had lost an epic final against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in 2017, but this time, the Japanese was like a candle in the wind and Sindhu became only the fourth player in history to win gold (2019), silver (2017 and 2018) and bronze (2013 and 2014) in women’s singles at the World Championships.

Also Read: ‘Will welcome him back like a winner’: Sumit Nagal’s father after Federer showdown

“I do not have words to express (my feelings),” Sindhu told Hindustan Times. “It is definitely a great moment for me as well as for the country. I am feeling really happy and when the flag was flying high and the national anthem being played, it was a very proud moment. I got goosebumps.”

“I got bronze medals in 2013 and 2014, that was okay but the last two times (2017 and 2018) when I missed it (the gold); I went through a lot of emotion. So, I definitely wanted this. I was, like ‘okay, I think it is time for me’. It is a much awaited victory,” she added.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 14:04 IST