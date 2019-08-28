Maharashtra schools, colleges to take part in Fit India Movement

mumbai

With an aim to promote healthy living, schools and colleges in Maharashtra have been asked to participate in the ‘Fit India Movement’ today by organising various health-related activities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the movement on Thursday.

According to a recent circular issued by the state education department, schools and colleges have to ensure that students take a pledge on physical wellness. “Schools and colleges can conduct different sport activities for students, teachers and other staff members to spread the message of fitness and good health. Student representatives from NCC, NSS can participate in the exercise to make it a success”, reads a government resolution issued by the education department.

Teachers, however, said that merely conducting these activities once a year will not benefit anyone. “Fitness needs to be a constant goal and merely running for a day or listening to speeches on good health will not help. Students need to get access to good health, clean drinking water and infrastructure and the government must focus on this,” said Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School, Andheri. Schools have been asked to send a report of the activities conducted to education department.

