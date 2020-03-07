e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Fitness trainer arrested for stalking, abusing Mumbai doctor on Instagram

Fitness trainer arrested for stalking, abusing Mumbai doctor on Instagram

The trainer was traced and arrested from Nagpur on Friday by police from Mumbai’s Charkop, a locality in the suburb of Kandivali (West).

india Updated: Mar 07, 2020 16:50 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The complainant said Dutta used to make derogatory comments on her photos on Instagram and she had told him over chat not to post them. Image used for representational purpose only.
The complainant said Dutta used to make derogatory comments on her photos on Instagram and she had told him over chat not to post them. Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
         

A 27-year-old fitness trainer has been arrested for allegedly stalking a 30-year-old Ayurveda doctor from Mumbai on Instagram by making multiple fake profiles and posting lewd comments, police have said.

tags
top news
Is no one in RBI or govt accountable for Yes Bank debacle? asks Chidambaram
Is no one in RBI or govt accountable for Yes Bank debacle? asks Chidambaram
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Panthers Party chief berates Jammu leaders for joining new Kashmiri party
Panthers Party chief berates Jammu leaders for joining new Kashmiri party
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news