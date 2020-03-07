Fitness trainer arrested for stalking, abusing Mumbai doctor on Instagram
The trainer was traced and arrested from Nagpur on Friday by police from Mumbai’s Charkop, a locality in the suburb of Kandivali (West).india Updated: Mar 07, 2020 16:50 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A 27-year-old fitness trainer has been arrested for allegedly stalking a 30-year-old Ayurveda doctor from Mumbai on Instagram by making multiple fake profiles and posting lewd comments, police have said.
tags
top news
trending topics