Five killed, 22 injured as Kolkata-bound bus plunges into canal in Hoogly district

Five people were killed and 22 others were injured after an overcrowded bus plunged into a shallow canal at Haripal in Hooghly district of West Bengal Tuesday morning.

Hooghly district police superintendent Sukesh Kumar Jain said the dead are yet to be identified. “The injured persons have already been rushed to a local hospital. The condition of four inured is quite critical,” said Jain.

The incident took place at around 7.30 am, he said.

While four passengers died on spot, the fifth died on the way to hospital.

The passengers trapped in the bus were rescued jointly by district police and disaster management personnel, assisted by local people. The rescue team had to break open the glass windows of the bus to bring out the trapped passengers, Jain said.

The Kolkata-bound bus had started from Arambag in Hooghly. “We are not sure about why the accident happened. It might be because of over speeding following which the driver lost control or may be because of any technical problems in the vehicle. Investigation in on,” Jain said. Around 50 passengers were on board while the accident happened.

There was some tension in the area with locals alleging that the police arrived late at the accident spot. Jain denied the allegations and said that his team rushed to the spot and immediately started rescue operations.

According to a state government official, who did not wish to be named, each of the families of the deceased will be provided with a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. Those seriously injured will be eligible for a compensation of Rs 1 lakh.

In January this year, at least 36 people were killed after a bus of West Bengal Transport Corporation fell into a canal at Daulatabad in Murshidabad district.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 13:29 IST