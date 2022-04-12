Five killed after train runs them over in Andhra Pradesh

Five persons were killed and several others injured after a speeding express train run them over in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district late on Monday night, officials said.

An official of the Srikakulam district information department said the incident happened at around 9 pm between G Sigadam and Cheepurupalli railway stations.

“Some passengers of Coimbatore-Silchar Express (No. 12515) stopped the train by pulling the chain in the mid-section of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa main line. They got town and tried to run on the track towards other side, when they came under the speeding Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai Konark express on the adjacent track,” the official, quoting the railway department authorities, said.

He said five people died on the spot and some others were injured. The details of the deceased are not yet known.

“According to the railway authorities, the bodies of five persons were recovered from the spot. The bodies were carried in the same train to Srikakulam Road station and an ambulance was arranged by the railway authorities for the diseased to shift to hospital,” the official added.

On coming to known about the incident, Srikakulam district collector Shrikesh B Lathkar instructed the local revenue divisional officer and tehsildar to rush to the spot to supervise rescue operations.

“District medical officials were alerted to shift the injured to the hospital for treatment,” the official quoted above said.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over incident. He spoke to the district authorities and instructed that the injured be provided the best possible treatment.

He assured that the government would extend all possible assistance to the families of the victims, an official release from the CMO said.

