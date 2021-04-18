Five killed in blaze at Raipur Covid hospital

Raipur At least five people were killed after a fire broke out at a Covid-19 hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Saturday, officials said.

According to officials, the fire at the city’s Rajdhani hospital was caused by a short circuit in one of the fans and eventually spread to the Covid-19 ward.

“The fire broke out due to short-circuit in a fan in the COVID ward and spread to other wards. We are investigating why the fire extinguishers were not used on time,” Raipur superintendent of police Ajay Yadav said. There were 34 patients in the Covid-19 ward at the time of the incident, he said.

“Five people died in the incident. While one person succumbed to burn injuries, four others died due to suffocation,” Raipur superintendent of police Ajay Yadav said. The five were admitted to the hospital for Covid-19 treatment in the last few days, Yadav added.

A team of police and fire fighting personnel were rushed to the spot and 29 patients were evacuated from the hospital, officials said. The patients have been shifted to other centres.

A case of negligence will be registered against the owners of the hospitals, the SP said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the deaths and announced compensation of ₹4 lakh each to families of victims.