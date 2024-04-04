Five killed in explosion at Telangana factory: Police

At least five people were killed and 10 were injured after an explosion in a chemical factory in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Wednesday evening, police said. The explosion took place in SB Organics Private Ltd, a pharmaceutical company at Chandapur village of Hatunura mandal, about 60 km away from Hyderabad (Getty Images)

The explosion took place in SB Organics Private Ltd, a pharmaceutical company at Chandapur village of Hatunura mandal, about 60 km away from Hyderabad, at around 5.30 pm.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“There were around 60 workers on the shift in the factory and around 15 workers were operating at the reactor. When the explosion took place, it resulted in flames engulfing the entire unit,” a police officer from Patancheru police station, close to the factory, said, adding that the entire building of the factory unit collapsed due to the impact of explosion.

Soon after receiving the information, the Patancheru Police led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Reddy rushed to the spot along with two fire tenders to take up rescue operations. The firemen managed to bring the flames under control within an hour, the police said.

The police recovered five bodies, including that of the production manager, identified as Ravi and shift in-charge Perni Subrahmanyam. The bodies of others, which are badly mutilated, are yet to be identified. “The workers are believed to be from Bihar,” the officer said.

Some of the injured workers were rushed to Sangareddy government hospital and some others were shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. “The exact cause of the mishap is yet to be identified,” the police said.

Sangareddy superintendent of police (SP) Ch Rupesh, state minister Konda Surekha, Narasapur MLA Sunitha Laxma Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Medak Lok Sabha seat M Raghunandan Rao also visited the factory and enquired about the incident.

Meanwhile, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the situation with the officials on the reactor explosion at SB Organics Pvt Ltd. He ordered the officials of the fire department to speed up the rescue operations and bring the fire under control.