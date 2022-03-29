Five killed, one injured as state bus collides with car in T’gana

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
According to police, the four of the victims, who were of the same family, were identified as S Raghavachary, Kalpana, Suvarna and Sriram while the driver of the car, who was also killed, is yet to be identified (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:34 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Five persons were killed and one injured after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus rammed into a car near Machareddy village of Kamareddy district on Monday, police said.

According to police, the four of the victims, who were of the same family, were identified as S Raghavachary, Kalpana, Suvarna and Sriram while the driver of the car, who was also killed, is yet to be identified. The ages of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

“A girl, who suffered serious injuries in the accident, has been shifted to Kamareddy hospital. Her condition is serious,” a police official from Machareddy told HT.

The accident took place at around 9.30 am when the TSRTC bus, proceeding from Kamareddy to Karimnagar, collided head-on with the car.

“There is a sharp turn on the road and the driver of the bus did not notice the car coming from the opposite direction,” the official said.

Due to the impact of the collision, a front tyre of the bus on the right side burst with a loud noise. Following the collision, the car skidded past the road and hit a tree on the roadside, killing five persons, including the driver on the spot.

The car was completely mangled and the police, who rushed to the spot soon after getting the information from the passers-by, had to struggle to retrieve the bodies from the car

The victims are residents of Kotagalli in Nizamabad town. Further details are awaited.

