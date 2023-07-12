Five Lashkar associates arrested in J&K’s Budgam district: Police

Five associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested on Wednesday in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police officials said.

In a joint operation, police along with the army, arrested the associates and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

“Police along with Army (62 RR) arrested five terrorist associates, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, in Khag area of district Budgam,” said a police spokesperson.

The detained persons, all residents of Khag, have been identified.

“All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” the spokesperson said.

The police registered an FIR (first information report) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

