Five arrested for gangrape of minor girl in Kerala: Police

Five men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, police officers familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Police had filed an FIR in connection with the gang rape case on July 1 after receiving information from the Pathanamthitta district child welfare committee. (HT Archives)

According to the Adoor police, a first information report (FIR) was registered in connection with the matter on July 1 based on a complaint received from the district child welfare committee.

The accused in the case included the minor’s 19-year-old boyfriend, a senior police officer familiar with the matter said.

“The girl’s boyfriend, her 18-year-old friend, and three others who are acquaintances of the 18-year-old were arrested from different parts of Alappuzha district,” the Adoor police said in a statement.

The other three accused are also adults, aged 20, 22 and 28, the police added.

“While the girl’s boyfriend was arrested on July 14, the others were picked up over the last two days,” the statement said, adding the accused have been sent to police remand.

The girl came in contact with the 18-year-old through a common friend in December last year. Days later, she was gangraped at her house by the accused, police said.

During a counselling session by the child welfare committee, the girl recounted her ordeal, following which the police were informed. Her medical examination confirmed she was gang-raped.

Meanwhile, police have registered four cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the accused. “Further probe is underway,” the officer added.