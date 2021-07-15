Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Five more Zika cases detected in Kerala, total 28 now
india news

Five more Zika cases detected in Kerala, total 28 now

The fresh cases have been reported from Thiruvananthapuram. They were confirmed after tests at the National Institute of Virology’s regional centre in Alapuzha
By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Aedes aegypti mosquito is known to carry the Zika virus. (File photo)

Five more people have tested positive for the Zika virus in Kerala, taking the total number of vector-borne disease cases to 28, the state health ministry said on Thursday. The fresh cases have been reported from Thiruvananthapuram. They were confirmed after tests at the National Institute of Virology’s regional centre in Alapuzha.

Heath minister Veena George has called an emergency meeting of officials on Thursday afternoon to discuss the matter.

The health department has identified a cluster spread over 3km in Thiruvananthapuram’s Anayara where the presence of Aedes mosquitoes has been detected in stagnant water bodies. Bite of infected Aedes species mosquito mostly spreads Zika.

Also Read | Kerala continues to grapple with heavy Covid case load

Authorities have started a vector control programme and fogging.

A 24-year-old pregnant woman in Thiruvananthapuram was the first to be detected with the Zika virus this year. Later, she gave birth to a baby, and both are stable now.

In one week, Zika cases went up to 28. The Union health ministry has rushed a team of experts to Kerala, which is also grappling with the high caseload of Covid-19.

Medical experts say, unlike Covid-19, Zika is not a major threat and can be checked with effective vector control measures. The Zika virus fatality rate is very low and only one in five patients develop symptoms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

‘Dinosaur’ gets vaccinated in Malaysia, video will crack you up

Human tells her name to pet dogs, they react. Watch adorably funny viral video

Sania Mirza shares what the letter ‘A’ in her name stands for. Watch

‘We’re having Pluto party, we didn’t even planet’: Nasa’s post intrigues people
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP