Five more Zika cases detected in Kerala, total 28 now

Five more people have tested positive for the Zika virus in Kerala, taking the total number of vector-borne disease cases to 28, the state health ministry said on Thursday. The fresh cases have been reported from Thiruvananthapuram. They were confirmed after tests at the National Institute of Virology’s regional centre in Alapuzha.

Heath minister Veena George has called an emergency meeting of officials on Thursday afternoon to discuss the matter.

The health department has identified a cluster spread over 3km in Thiruvananthapuram’s Anayara where the presence of Aedes mosquitoes has been detected in stagnant water bodies. Bite of infected Aedes species mosquito mostly spreads Zika.

Authorities have started a vector control programme and fogging.

A 24-year-old pregnant woman in Thiruvananthapuram was the first to be detected with the Zika virus this year. Later, she gave birth to a baby, and both are stable now.

In one week, Zika cases went up to 28. The Union health ministry has rushed a team of experts to Kerala, which is also grappling with the high caseload of Covid-19.

Medical experts say, unlike Covid-19, Zika is not a major threat and can be checked with effective vector control measures. The Zika virus fatality rate is very low and only one in five patients develop symptoms.