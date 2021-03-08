Five of family found dead in Chhattisgarh

In a case of suspected murder-suicide, five members of a family were found dead in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, around 40 kilometres from the state capital, on Saturday, a police official said.

A suicide note found at the spot said they took the decision because of acute financial distress, an official said.

Police said they found bodies of a 55-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife and their son (24), and daughters who were 28 and 21 years old in Chhattisgarh’s Bathena village.

Bodies of the man and his son were found in the house while the bodies of the three woman were found near the house, the official added.

A note recovered from the spot stated that the family decided to commit suicide due to financial distress.

“Prima facie, it seems the father-son duo killed the three women, placed the bodies in paddy husk and set it afire before hanging themselves,” an official said.

The incident has created panic in the area.

Dog squad and forensic team have been sent to the spot and more details would be available after the post mortem, the official said. The police are investigating the case from all possible angles, the official added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)