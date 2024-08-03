Five of family killed as truck rams into car in MP’s Sagar

Sagar: Five members of a family were killed after a truck rammed into their in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Friday evening, police said. (Representative Photo)

The accident took place on Sagar-Garhakota road under the jurisdiction of the Sanodha police station area at around 6:30pm, said police.

The deceased were identified as Suresh Jain, 61, his wife Prabha Jain, 60, Shailendra Jain, 30, Shailendra’s wife Nancy, 27, and their son Utkarsh, 4. The driver of the car, Bablu Khan, 40, was injured and admitted to the district hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

Police station in-charge Gaurav Gupta said that they were returning to their home in Parsoria from Sagar when a truck, coming from Damoh near Jatashankar Valley, hit the car from front.

“In the head-on collision, five members of the family died on the spot. The collision was so severe that the truck climbed over the car and it was removed with the help of a JCB, and the gates of the car were broken to take out the bodies,” Gupta said.

Police said while they have seized the truck, the truck driver fled the spot, and a search is on to arrest him.