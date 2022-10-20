Five over ground workers detained under PSA in J&K’s Ramban district

Five alleged over ground workers were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Ramban district and shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu on Thursday, said officials.

Ramban district SSP Mohita Sharma said the five individuals were working for terror outfits and subsequently detained under PSA for their anti-national activities.

Police had prepared their dossiers and a district magistrate issued orders that they be booked under PSA and shifted to Kot Bhawal prison.

The five alleged overground workers were identified as Nazir Ahmad Pala of Fagu Doligam, Mohammad Usma Banli of Pogal Kunda, Firdous Ahmad Khan of Krawa, Abdul Hamid Khan of Tethar and Anyatullah Wani of Gund Adalkoot.

OGWs in Jammu and Kashmir are the people who provide logistical support to the terrorists.

Meanwhile, additional director general of police Mukesh Singh on Thursday visited the border area in Akhnoor sector and interacted with IPS officers undergoing army attachment.

He urged them to take this opportunity to understand the conditions under which security forces guarding the border operate.

He also asked them to make full use of this army attachment period to improve their tactical and operational skills to be ready for their field assignments.