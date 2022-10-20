Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Five over ground workers detained under PSA in J&K’s Ramban district

Five over ground workers detained under PSA in J&K’s Ramban district

india news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 04:43 PM IST

Police had prepared their dossiers and a district magistrate issued orders that they be booked under PSA and shifted to Kot Bhawal prison

OGWs in Jammu and Kashmir are the people who provide logistical support to the terrorists. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

Five alleged over ground workers were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Ramban district and shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu on Thursday, said officials.

Ramban district SSP Mohita Sharma said the five individuals were working for terror outfits and subsequently detained under PSA for their anti-national activities.

Police had prepared their dossiers and a district magistrate issued orders that they be booked under PSA and shifted to Kot Bhawal prison.

Also Read:Crackdown in J&K: Seven more preachers detained under PSA

The five alleged overground workers were identified as Nazir Ahmad Pala of Fagu Doligam, Mohammad Usma Banli of Pogal Kunda, Firdous Ahmad Khan of Krawa, Abdul Hamid Khan of Tethar and Anyatullah Wani of Gund Adalkoot.

OGWs in Jammu and Kashmir are the people who provide logistical support to the terrorists.

Meanwhile, additional director general of police Mukesh Singh on Thursday visited the border area in Akhnoor sector and interacted with IPS officers undergoing army attachment.

He urged them to take this opportunity to understand the conditions under which security forces guarding the border operate.

He also asked them to make full use of this army attachment period to improve their tactical and operational skills to be ready for their field assignments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP