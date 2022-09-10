Police busts Lashkar’s terror module, arrests 2 OGWs in Sopore
Police recovered two grenades from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Shakir Akber Gojree, a resident of Bandipora and Mohsin Wani, a resident of Baramulla.
Baramulla: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday busted an over ground worker (OGW) module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested two persons from Sopore.
According to Police, a joint naka (checkpoint) was established in coordination with Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Gousiabad Chowk Chinkipora in the jurisdiction of the Sopore police station.
During checking, a suspicious movement of two persons coming from Dangerpora towards Chinkipora was noted and was subsequently asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot. The duo were then apprehended by security forces.
Police recovered two grenades from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Shakir Akber Gojree, a resident of Bandipora and Mohsin Wani, a resident of Baramulla.
Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested persons are over ground workers (OGWs) of proscribed organization LeT and were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians.
Accordingly, a case has been registered at Sopore police station under relevant sections of law.
During the course of the investigation, the arrested duo further revealed names of other OGW associates which led to the arrest and recovery of further arms and ammunition which includes one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, seven live pistol rounds, 25 AK 47 rounds and explosive material.
Police said the names of other OGWs were revealed as Himayun Shariq, a resident of Sopore and Faizan Ashraf Wani, a resident of Nadihal Rafiabad. Further investigation is underway.
-
55-year-old woman dies as old Peepal tree falls in heavy rain
Thane: A 55-year-old woman was killed after a 30-year-old Peepal tree came crashing down on a Ganesh pandal after heavy rain on Friday night in Thane. The victim, Rajashree Walavalkar was stuck beneath the huge tree for over 20 minutes before the rescuers were able to move the tree along with her 32-year-old son Pratik who suffered major injuries to his hip. Three more devotees suffered minor injuries in the tree fall incident.
-
Expedite municipal services project: Punjab chief secretary
Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Saturday stressed the need to expedite the work of the Punjab Municipal Services Impact Project. Scholarship for differently abled students Chandigarh Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday appealed to differently abled students of government schools to make maximum use of pre-matric, post-matric and top-class scholarships. Each award carries Rs 1 lakh and a citation.
-
Nowadays, Prayagraj stadiums abuzz with practice sessions
After decrease in Covid cases, Madan Mohan Malviya stadium and Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex are abuzz with activities and practice sessions again. Sports officials said that over 500 sportspersons on an average have started coming for practice at Madan Mohan Malaviya Stadium every day. There are two hostels which accommodate 15 players each, Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex In-charge, Sandeep Gupta said. Over 500 players arrive here every day now for practice sessions. There are coaches available for each sports.
-
Social media channel handler ought to be made accountable, says HC
“Owing to the expanse of the material published on social media any misinformation thereupon has an effect of ruining reputation of any person within hours,” the bench of Justice Pankaj Jain said while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of a woman social media journalist from Gurdaspur. An FIR was registered against Narinder Kaur following the allegations of extortion, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy by the Batala police on August 4.
-
Lucknow doctors perform rare surgery, save woman with brain aneurysm
Doctors at the Apollomedics hospital successfully performed a complex 48-hour surgery upon a woman suffering from brain aneurysm. “We saved the life of a woman who is a sketch artiste. She was not only cured of her life threatening condition but also got her eyesight back,” said MD and CEO, Apollomedics Superspeciality Hospital, Dr Mayank Somani in a press conference on Saturday. The surgery involved 50 doctors and paramedics and took about 48 hours.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics